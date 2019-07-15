In Com Staff July 15 2019, 5.44 pm July 15 2019, 5.44 pm

Following the massive success of the two Baahubali movies, Prabhas has moved on to his next. As it is well known, this Prabhas starrer has been titled Saaho and is being directed by Sujeeth. Produced by V Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Pramod Uppalapati and Bhushan Kumar under the UV Creations and T-Series banners, Saaho also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Arun Vijay, Jackie Shroff, Lal, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Vennela Kishore, Chunky Pandey, Evelyn Sharma and a host of other top stars. This much-expected movie is slated to hit the screens for Independence Day, August 15. The movie has been creating quite a buzz right from the time it was announced and now, we have another exciting update for you all.

Kollywood star Arun Vijay has taken to his Twitter account to update to his followers that he has finished dubbing for his portions of Saaho. Said to be an action thriller, Saaho will be releasing simultaneously in Telugu, Hindi, and Tamil. Being made on a whopping budget of over Rs. 300 Crores, the shoot for this movie happened in different places including Hyderabad, Mumbai, Dubai, Austria, and Romania, among other places. This movie's makers have a sound marketing plan in place and have been strategically releasing updates and promo videos at regular intervals to ensure that Saaho is in the talk at all times.

Take a look at the tweet below:

The technical crew of Saaho has Ghiban scoring the BGM while the score for the songs is by Tanish Bagchi of Tanu Weds Manu, Zero, Simmba, and Tumhari Sulu fame. R Madhi is cranking the camera while Sreekar Prasad is in charge of the editing. Saaho is reportedly having a number of high octane action sequences and the VFX for these is rumoured to have been taking some time to complete. However, the makers have recently rubbished claims of any delay and stated that the final output is currently being rendered. There are also reports that Prabhas himself is involved in various portions of the post-production. If all goes well and the work is on track, we can expect to catch Saaho on the big screens, as expected on August 15! Stay tuned!