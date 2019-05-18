Arun Vijay takes a dig at Sivakarthikeyan once again?

In Com Staff May 18 2019, 1.12 pm May 18 2019, 1.12 pm

Arun Vijay is fresh from the success of his last outing Thadam directed by Magizh Thirumeni. The actor is known for his hard-working streak and also his talent on essaying diverse characters. His current film lineup includes the Prabhas starrer Saaho in which the actor has completed his portions. He will also be working in Boxer directed by Vivek where he will be pairing up with Ritika Singh of Irudhi Suttru fame. The first look poster of the film was out and it has garnered all the attention that it requires.

However, Arun Vijay had put an emoji with a face mask on his Twitter handle which had drawn the attention of his followers. It has to be recalled that during the release of Sivakarthikeyan’s Seema Raja he had taunted the actor saying that some people are very lucky doing nothing but later came back with a ‘my account hacked’ theory. Therefore, when he tweeted this mouth tied emoji from his account, people were clever enough to interpret it as his reaction to Sivakarthikeyan’s Mr. Local which released yesterday. The film has not been well received and looks like the audiences are going to shun it out.

Hi guys.. Its confirmed officially! My next project announcement is going to be out next week.. The previous tweet was regarding this. Please dont misinterpret🙏🏻 I am just focussing only on my work which I really love. Thank you.. — ArunVijay (@arunvijayno1) May 17, 2019

Arun Vijay’s story did not end with just an emoji. Sensing that people are intelligent enough to read between the lines, the Jananam hero took to his social media handle again to clarify that his emoji tweet was only about a project of his that had been confirmed and that the announcement about the same would come in next week. He also asked people to not misinterpret his emoji tweet and that he is only focusing on his work which he loves the most and not concerned about others.