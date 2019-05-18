  3. Regional
Arun Vijay takes a dig at Sivakarthikeyan once again?

Regional

Arun Vijay takes a dig at Sivakarthikeyan once again?

Arun Vijay's recent tweet has gone viral. Here's why!

back
Arun VijayPrabhassaahoSivakarthikeyanThadamTrending In South
nextMahesh Babu’s penchant for social dramas to continue with his next as well?

within