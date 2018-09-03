Arun Vijay's 'hacked' tweet on the Seemaraja trailer leads to a big controversy

On purpose or not, of late, Twitter accounts of quite a few celebrities have been hacked. Not to miss that the hacking takes place right after the celeb has made a controversial remark (if you know, what we mean). A recent celeb to gain mileage thanks to such social media mischief is actor Arun Vijay.

A tweet made from Arun’s handle on Saturday night, with a sly and very obvious reference at Seemaraja trailer, grabbed attention. The tweet said that everyone is trying to be a mass hero now. It wasn’t in good taste and caused quite a flutter as Arun Vijay isn’t known to post such tweets. Soon after, there was a tweet saying that his account has been hacked and that the issue will be resolved soon.

Arun Vijay tweeted on Sunday evening that he doesn't have the need to demean his fellow industry colleague,

For all these years that i've been in da industry, I know da value of hardwork n patience. No one's greater or smaller.I've always respected talent n will continue 2 do so. I've never had n never need 2 demean a colleague.Kindly dont divide da healthy brotherhood we actors share. — ArunVijay (@arunvijayno1) September 2, 2018

To all my sincere followers, the account issue has been resolved promptly! I appreciate all of you for understanding the situation...🙏 — ArunVijay (@arunvijayno1) September 2, 2018

We hope that his account was indeed hacked and that he wasn't the one who posted that tweet about Sivakarthikeyan.

Arun has come up the hard way and is on a good track now with successful recent films like Yennai Arindhaal and Kuttram 23. He has Thadam set to release soon.