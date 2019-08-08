In Com Staff August 08 2019, 4.00 pm August 08 2019, 4.00 pm

Actor Arun Vijay has been having a good time in his professional career and this can even be considered his second coming. He was last seen in the much-acclaimed film Thadam, directed by Magizh Thirumeni, where he played dual roles. He would soon be seen in the multilingual Saaho, where Prabhas of Baahubali fame and Shraddha Kapoor play the leads. The unit had revealed Arun Vijay’s look from the film, recently. He is playing a character called Vishwank in Saaho and the poster revealed Arun Vijay in a fur coat and sunglasses, walking away from a helicopter. Arun Vijay shared the poster on his official social media account. He hoped that the audience would love watching his character onscreen, as much as he loved playing it.

Now, for his next, it is reported that Vijayakumar, Arun Vijay’s father, will turn a producer. Our sources stated, “While Arun Vijay is associated with his other projects, his father veteran actor Vijayakumar, will be producing his next under his banner of Moving Slides. This film is yet to be titled. A newcomer by name of Aravind would be directing this flick and Tanya Hope - who was one of Arun Vijay’s heroines in Thadam, will play the female lead in this project too. The shooting of this movie will commence soon with a few big schedules. It will also have interesting action blocks to suit Arun Vijay’s character!”