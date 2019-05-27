Arun Vijay's next with Karthick Naren titled Mafia?

In Com Staff May 27 2019, 3.52 pm May 27 2019, 3.52 pm

Karthick Naren made a pretty impressive debut with his film Dhuruvangal 16 which went on to become one of the most critically-acclaimed and hit crime thriller of that year. Although he made quite an impression on the audience, his second film Naragasooran is yet to find a release. The film features an ensemble cast of Arvind Swami, Indrajith, Shriya Saran, Sundeep Kishan, and Aathmika. Now, it is already known that the director is doing his next with Thadam actor Arun Vijay. The new project which will be produced by Lyca Productions will be going on floors soon. Our sources are now informing us that the film has been titled Mafia!

Our source revealed to us, “Arun Vijay’s film with Karthick Naren has been titled Mafia. An official announcement will be made soon.” As we have already informed you before, Prasanna will be seen as the villain in this project, which is touted to be a crime thriller. Going by the title, it might have something to do with the mafia and their crimes. Nivetha Pethuraj is believed to be playing the leading lady and it will be her first outing with Arun Vijay. The film is expected to start rolling in a month or two and sources have informed that Karthick has plans to wrap up this project within a period of just two months so we can expect the film to release by this year’s end itself! If reports are anything to go by, Naragasooran, produced by Gautham Menon, will also hit the screens this year.

Meanwhile, Arun Vijay is currently working on Agni Siragugal with Vijay Antony and Boxer with Ritika Singh. He recently wrapped up shoot for the multilingual Saaho. It will be interesting to see how Arun and Karthick create magic on-screen for this project!