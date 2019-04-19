Arun Vijay's Thadam completes 50 days; leaves a strong mark

Lmk April 19 2019, 4.48 pm April 19 2019, 4.48 pm

The Arun Vijay starrer Thadam completes fifty days in theatres on Friday. The film is a genuine blockbuster and no one expected it to have such a long, fruitful run in theatres. Directed by Magizh Thirumeni, Thadam was a riveting crime thriller with Arun in dual roles as twins. The film was also an authentic police procedural on how the cops go about their investigation procedures. Vidya Pradeep was very impressive as a young cop who is at the center of the investigation process. Tanya Hope also stood out with her ravishing looks. Arun shined in dual roles, despite not having much of a change in his looks for the two roles. Magizh finally scored his first commercial success with Thadam after leaving a mark with his previous films (like Thadaiyara Thaakka and Meaghamann) as a director who can deliver quality content.

Thadam has grossed more than 21 crore in Tamil Nadu, with the Chennai city gross being four crore. The film did good numbers in Kerala as well, with a great return on investment. Thanks to its wholesome success, Thadam is hot in the remake market and the buzz on its Telugu and Hindi remakes has already started.

After notching his biggest success as a solo hero, Arun Vijay would be gunning to extend his winning streak with his upcoming films. He has finally found his place in the stardom ladder and would be in no mood to relent. Magizh is meanwhile sought after by some leading production houses and everyone is waiting to see what he takes up next.