Prince Sivakarthikeyan and lyricist-turned-actor-turned-director, not to mention singer too - Arunraja Kamaraj have been close friends right from their college days. This highly talented duo studied in the same college during their Engineering days in Trichy and then landed on the doors of K-town aspiring to become a part of the dream world of Cinema! Though each of them took different paths, they are both now established names in their own right. Siva is one of the most sought-after actors and Arunraja has been dabbling in very many fields. Not one to forget his friends, Sivakarthikeyan turned producer for Arunraja's maiden directorial and the movie - Kanaa, turned out to become a super hit!

Any time one of them talks of the other, there has been a lot of evident love and admiration between the two. Recently, Arunraja posted a photo of himself with Sivakarthikeyan on Twitter and gave it the most heart-touching caption ever. He posted words from the lyrics of a lovely friendship based song from the yesteryear superhit movie Nanban. Nanban, starring Thalapathy Vijay, Srikanth, and Jiiva in the lead, was the Tamil remake of the Bollywood blockbuster 3 Idiots. This movie spoke of the beautiful friendship shared by 3 college mates and one of the songs had words which can be literally translated to - "A friend's shoulders are also like a mother's lap!" (Thozhanin Tholgalum Annai Madi)! Arunraja used these same words for his caption.