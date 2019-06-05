Prince Sivakarthikeyan and lyricist-turned-actor-turned-director, not to mention singer too - Arunraja Kamaraj have been close friends right from their college days. This highly talented duo studied in the same college during their Engineering days in Trichy and then landed on the doors of K-town aspiring to become a part of the dream world of Cinema! Though each of them took different paths, they are both now established names in their own right. Siva is one of the most sought-after actors and Arunraja has been dabbling in very many fields. Not one to forget his friends, Sivakarthikeyan turned producer for Arunraja's maiden directorial and the movie - Kanaa, turned out to become a super hit!
Any time one of them talks of the other, there has been a lot of evident love and admiration between the two. Recently, Arunraja posted a photo of himself with Sivakarthikeyan on Twitter and gave it the most heart-touching caption ever. He posted words from the lyrics of a lovely friendship based song from the yesteryear superhit movie Nanban. Nanban, starring Thalapathy Vijay, Srikanth, and Jiiva in the lead, was the Tamil remake of the Bollywood blockbuster 3 Idiots. This movie spoke of the beautiful friendship shared by 3 college mates and one of the songs had words which can be literally translated to - "A friend's shoulders are also like a mother's lap!" (Thozhanin Tholgalum Annai Madi)! Arunraja used these same words for his caption.
In the photo, Arunraja can be seen resting on Sivakarthikeyan's shoulders with a huge smile on his face. The bromance between these two stars is quite evident and they seem to be giving us serious friendship goals! Sivakarthikeyan is currently shooting for his upcoming movie Hero, with PS Mithran of Irumbu Thirai fame. He was also recently present at the audio launch of his second production venture - Nenjamundu Nermaiundu Odu Raja. Having gotten emotional at this event, Siva promised his fans that his forthcoming movies would satisfy the audiences, after lukewarm responses to his latest outings Seema Raja and Mr Local.Read More