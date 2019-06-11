Siddarthsrinivas June 11 2019, 12.46 pm June 11 2019, 12.46 pm

Siddharth is making a comeback to Tamil cinema this year with two films in Sivappu Manjal Pachai and Aruvam. The actor had a good outing with Aval in 2017 and will be looking to make it big with these two films which are extremely different from each other. The teaser of Aruvam has launched a few days ago and has been receiving a good response from the audiences. Siddharth plays a well-educated food safety officer in the film and is paired up with Catherine Tresa who plays his pair. While a lot of us thought that Aruvam would just be another horror comedy in the line, the film’s director Sai Sekhar calls it a different attempt that will interest many.

“It’s acceptable that horror films have become an integral part of every Friday, but ‘Aruvam’ will prove its significance with a complete shift into the unexplored zone of this genre. It is a horror film laced with action, romance, and entertainment, which we as a team believe that it would get ticked across the rural and urban groups. Significantly, it holds a theme that has a societal connection and will impart some thoughtful reflections on audiences as well.” Telling us about the title ‘Aruvam’, Sai Sekhar adds, “Aruvam (Apparition) is the opposite term to ‘Body’ and as the title implies, the central theme of the film is based on supernatural elements.”

#Aruvam is a massy film with an important message. It is a high octane action film with lots of surprising, thrilling elements. Here is the teaser. #AruvamTeaserhttps://t.co/60tFLNCJlj pic.twitter.com/XoXIXuf0zm — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) June 9, 2019