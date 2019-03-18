Aruvi director Arun Prabhu’s next to feature a 90-year-old in the lead!

It has been more than a year since Aruvi hit the screens, and director Arun Prabhu is now getting ready with his sophomore film which has been titled Yazh. The film will be in stark contrast to his first outing with respect to its premise, though the emotional baggage that it carries will be on the same level. Arun is on the verge of getting done with the shoot, and will be looking to get the film ready for a release by August. But the most interesting fact here is that, Yazh will feature a 90-year-old man in the lead role.

SN Bhatt, who was last seen in a blink-and-miss role in Jyothika’s Kaatrin Mozhi, is playing the main character in the film. The story is said to be based on an elderly man who is stuck to the confines of his bungalow with no outside relations whatsoever, only to change his stance once another couple enter his life.

Yazh is bankrolled by 24AM Studios, who have conducted the project in secrecy after the one and only announcement at the commencement of shoot last year. As he is comfortable with the same team that had worked with him Aruvi, Arun Prabhu has retained the majority of the technical team for this film as well. After handling delicate, tender topics in Aruvi, it would be interesting to see what Arun can do with this film, given the storyline that he has chosen is a perfect mix of old-school and modern day lifestyles.