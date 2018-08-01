Arvind Swami and Shriya Saran's Naragasooran locks its release date

The young and talented Karthick Naren is gearing up for the release of his second film, Naragasooran, starring Arvind Swami, Shriya Saran, Sundeep Kishan, Indrajith and Aathmika. The trailer was unveiled earlier in the day and it has managed to impress a major set of people. The film has finally got a release date. It is set to hit the theatres on August 31.

Naragasooran is a thriller shot in Ooty over a span of 41 days. The director said at the trailer launch that the film will have lots of scenes which take place during the night and in heavy rains. He said that he had complete creative freedom from all the senior actors in the team.

Arvind Swami praised Karthick Naren by saying that he is a gift to cinema. He also said that all the actors performed their roles in the scope provided by the director. Sundeep Kishan and Indrajith added that their family members are really kicked about the film due to the presence of Arvind Swami. Shriya Saran didn’t attend the launch due to a prior commitment.

Naragasooran has been produced by Badri Kasturi. Gautham Menon was also one of the co-producers, but he backed out of the film due to a much-publicized fall-out with the director over financial issues.