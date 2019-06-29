In Com Staff June 29 2019, 2.43 pm June 29 2019, 2.43 pm

This appears to be the season of the legendary Lion King. The much-awaited film, a live-action remake of 1994 original, directed by Jon Favreau who is known for his direction in Iron Man and The Jungle Book, is slated for release on the 19th of July in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. We had earlier reported that actor Siddharth would be the voice of Simba. Now it has been announced that the hot and handsome actor Arvind Swami will be the voice behind Scar, the black-maned lion who is also Simba’s paternal uncle and Mufasa’s younger brother. Arvind Swami had dubbed for Simba in the Tamil version of the film twenty years ago.

The actor took to his social media handle to share the news. He mentioned that last time, twenty years ago, it was Simba that he dubbed for. Now he has chosen Scar and he hoped that the audience likes it as much as him who had enjoyed the process of giving voice to Scar. He also said in a statement, “It was a great learning experience dubbing for an animated film. Over 20 years ago I dubbed for Simba in The Lion King. When I was approached this time around to dub for a character in the new version of The Lion King I preferred to dub for Scar as I saw the character as the most Interesting and multidimensional. It was an enriching professional experience”.