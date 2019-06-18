In Com Staff June 18 2019, 12.06 pm June 18 2019, 12.06 pm

When the Tamil cinema audiences were bombarded with moustached tough looking heroes, Arvind Swami came as a fresh whiff of air with his suave, debonair and urban countenance. Although technically his debut was in Mani Ratnam’s Thalapathy in a significant supporting role that also featured the stalwarts Rajinikanth and Mammootty, his role as cryptologist Rishikumar in the director’s Roja swivelled the spotlight totally on to him. Today, the handsome actor celebrates his 49th birthday!

In a career spanning almost close to three decades, the actor has worked extensively in Tamil, three films in Hindi and a film each in Malayalam and Telugu. When artists consider it an accomplishment of life to be just cast in a Mani Ratnam film, here is Arvind Swami who was seen in the ace director’s five films in lead roles and a cameo in one. The actor is known for trying out various roles. He had taken a sabbatical of sorts since 2000 when he met with an accident. Then later, again, it was in a Mani Ratnam’s film Kadal that the actor made his comeback in a significant role.