Arvind Swamy to play the lead in Santhosh P Jayakumar's upcoming project!

In Com Staff May 02 2019, 11.31 pm May 02 2019, 11.31 pm

Basking in the success of Chekka Chivantha Vaanam and awaiting the release of a couple of his completed movies, Arvind Swamy has begun work on his next! We had recently reported that director Santhosh P Jayakumar was to begin working on his Theemai Than Vellum script with the Etcetera Entertainment banner, with a new title. On Thursday, the pooja of this project happened with Arvind Swamy being announced as the lead. Santhosh P Jayakumar shared the photos of this event on his social media handle and also revealed the names of the lead and the crew members.

This yet-to-be-titled project, the 12th production under V Mathiyalagan's Etcetera Entertainment banner, will have music by D Imman, cinematography by Ballu, who has worked with Santhosh in his earlier directorials Ghajinikanth & Iruttu Araiyil Murattu Kuthu. Prasanna is in charge of the editing. The pooja event was attended by producer KE Gnanavel Raja of Studio Green and actor Gautham Karthik, who were both supposed to be associated with this project originally as Theemai Than Vellum was to star Gautham Karthik and be produced by Studio Green. Now, we are not sure if this new project will retain the same title or go in for a new title.

There was said to be creative differences between director Santhosh P Jayakumar and the Studio Green production house and there were also reports that the project had been dropped because of this. However, director Santhosh had revealed to us in an earlier chat that the project was definitely happening but with a different production house. As he promised, this project is currently happening with Etcetera Entertainment and he had also revealed that the shooting would begin towards the end of May or in the first week of June. Watch this space for more updates...