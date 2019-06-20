In Com Staff June 20 2019, 8.18 pm June 20 2019, 8.18 pm

It was announced some time ago that director Santhosh P Jayakumar was shifting genres and going to make a serious action movie after having made a couple of adult comedies. He burst onto the scenes in Kollywood with the Gautham Karthik and Nikki Galrani starrer Hara Hara Mahadevaki, which was an adult comedy. He followed it up with the adult horror comedy Iruttu Araiyil Murattu Kuthu. He then made the romantic comedy Ghajinikanth with Arya and Sayyeshaa in the lead. Santhosh also helmed the Telugu remake of this movie, titled Chikati Gadilo Chithakotudu. It was then announced that he would be making an action movie titled Theemai Than Vellum, again with Gautham Karthik and that it would be produced by KE Gnanavelraja's Studio Green. However, after a falling out with the producers, the movie changed production houses and Gautham Karthik was replaced by Arvind Swamy. We now have an exciting update about this movie.

It was recently announced that this project had been titled Pulanaivu and the first look poster featuring Arvind Swamy was released on his birthday. Now, we have come to know that the shooting for Pulanaivu has begun from today. A source close to the movie's unit states, "The shooting for Pulanaivu has started from today. Two days back, a photo shoot happened to finalise Arvind Swamy's look in the film and once it was locked, we have started shooting now." Pulanaivu is produced by V Mathialagan for his Etcetera Entertainment banner. This movie will have music by D Imman and Paruthiveeran director Ameer, who was last seen as an actor in Vada Chennai, will be seen essaying an important role in this movie.