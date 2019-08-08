In Com Staff August 08 2019, 5.41 pm August 08 2019, 5.41 pm

We haven't seen him in a significant role for some time now, but Telugu actor Navdeep has been quite busy and is currently hoping to reap the benefits of his hard work in recent months. The Arya 2 actor recently shared some pictures on social media showing his now-beefed-up avatar. The actor's brand new six-pack has attracted a lot of interest and there have been fans asking for a fitting role for the Bham Bholenath actor.

Here's the Instagram post-

Navdeep is said to have followed a strict Keto diet and workout regimen to achieve this chiseled look. In a recent interview, Navdeep attributed his determination to bulk up and the willpower it took, to his Dhruva co-star Ram Charan. "I saw Ram Charan reinvent himself for Dhruva and I got inspired by the commitment he showed," Navdeep revealed to the media. "I saw the commitment he had to the diet and exercise regime; I thought to myself, I can do this too."

Navdeep, who was last seen in Kunal Kohli’s romantic comedy Next Enti, has a major role in Vishnu Manchu's upcoming Tollywood movie. Kajal Aggarwal is also involved in this project. However, don't expect to see a ripped Navdeep in this movie as his physical transformation happened after he finished shooting for this movie. Navdeep also has a comic role in Allu Arjun’s next movie, being dubbed as AA19. The crew reportedly has returned to Hyderabad after completing the second schedule of shooting. Navdeep will also appear in two upcoming Tamil movies - Veeramadevi and Seeru, which will have Jiiva as the lead.