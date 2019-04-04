Arya and Atharva to team up onscreen for Bala’s next?

In Com Staff April 04 2019, 1.52 pm April 04 2019, 1.52 pm

The Varmaa controversy definitely came up as an unnecessary negative note for director Bala, who decided to speak less keeping Dhruv Vikram’s career in mind. Bala had a huge fallout with the producers of the film, who decided to trash the content after watching the first copy, and make the whole film again. But things have to move on, and so has the director, who is now gearing up for his next film. While the first talks came up that it would be GV Prakash to score the music, we now hear that both Arya and Atharva are likely to come on board the project.

A source in the know tells us, “Both Arya and Atharva were an integral part of Bala’s films in Naan Kadavul and Paradesi respectively. The director now has thoughts of bringing in both the actors for his next project, and has kicked off talks for the same.” More details are awaited about this exciting project, which could well be bent on another pressing social issue.

Meanwhile, the shoot for the Tamil remake of Arjun Reddy is now progressing with Gireesayya as the director. Rechristened as Adithya Varmaa, the film now has Dhruv Vikram, Banita Sandhu and Priya Anand in lead roles. While sources first stated that director Gautham Menon would be playing the role of Dhruv’s father in the film, the director himself denied the news in one of his recent interviews.