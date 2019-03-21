Arya and Sayyeshaa's first honeymoon pictures out now!

Lovebirds Arya and Sayyeshaa recently got married in Hyderabad in a beautiful fairy-tale like ceremony. Both of them looked magnificent in traditional outfits and wowed everyone with the grand wedding ceremonies. Top celebrities were seen attending the reception and marriage ceremony of the IT couple. The two are currently off on their honeymoon and pictures of the couple are surfacing every now and then. Even Sayyeshaa has uploaded some pictures from their honeymoon and we cannot help but notice the glow and happiness on her face.

Posting two of her beautiful pictures she wrote, "soaking in the sun with my love". She addressed Arya lovingly as husband and mentioned that it was he who clicked those pictures of her. She is seen wearing a simple white dress and enjoying the dazzling Sun, by the poolside. In another picture, she is seen with a cup of tea as she smiles for the camera. This dashing young couple is definitely giving us major couple goals! Rumours are rife that the couple has gone to Sri Lanka for their honeymoon.

Arya and Sayyeshaa fell in love on the sets of Ghajinikanth. Since then, the couple has been together and given us extreme goals. On Valentine’s Day, Arya had officially announced that the two were getting hitched. The two are even set to be seen together again on screen in Arya’s next, titled Teddy. The shooting will take place in Chennai and in some parts of Europe. The rest of the cast for the film will be finalised soon. Arya is expected to come to Chennai soon, to finish off his portions for his next film Magamuni.