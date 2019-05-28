Arya and wife Sayyesha off to Europe to shoot for Shakthi Sounder Rajan’s Teddy

In Com Staff May 28 2019, 6.56 pm May 28 2019, 6.56 pm

A few months ago, Tamil actor Jamshad Chethirakath, famously known as Arya, had green-lighted a new project named Teddy on his wedding day. Director Shakthi Sounder Rajan, known for his sci-fi flicks such as Mirudhan and Tik Tik Tik, would be focusing on children in this movie as is quite evident from the title. Comedian actors Karunakaran and Sathish have been roped into the film which clearly suggests a humour quotient in the movie. Arya’s wife and actress Sayyesha has also been brought on board. Although, it is not sure whether the nature of her role would be that of the main lead opposite Arya or will it be an important cameo. As of now, the newly married couple will be off to Europe to shoot some important scenes.

Sources close to the movie’s development team stated, “After having shot on the outskirts of Chennai, near Thiruvallur, the unit will be leaving for Europe with Arya and Sayyesha to shoot a few crucial scenes”. The unit began their first schedule a few weeks ago and have finished shooting a sizable portion of the film and went on a break. The shooting will resume from the 1st week of June in few of Europe's scenic locales which might be a song shoot as well. The shoot is likely to continue for another week to ten days.

Interestingly, Teddy will be the third film together for love birds Arya and Sayyesha after previously being seen in Santhosh P Jayakumar’s Ghajinikanth and K V Anand’s Kaappaan. If rumours are to be believed, the duo met and fell in love at the sets of Kaappaan, and decided to get married. Bankrolled by Gnanavel Raja and his little daughter Aadhana for Studio Green, D Imman, who has previously worked with Rajan, will be the music composer. This is going to be a big budget film in Arya’s career, whose Magamuni trailer released recently to a unanimously positive response.