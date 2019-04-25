Arya signs his next film with Maragadha Naanayam director Saravan for Studio Green!

In Com Staff April 25 2019, 3.29 pm April 25 2019, 3.29 pm

Earlier this week, we had reported that director ARK Saravan of Maragadha Naanayam fame will be doing his next film for KE Gnanavel Raja for his banner, Studio Green. The director had gone for location scouting in Fiji Islands recently and we had also updated you about it. The latest we hear from our sources is that the film will have Arya as the male lead. Yes! The source says, "Studio Green share a very good rapport with Arya and they felt he would be the right choice. Arya was very impressed with Saravan's story. The shooting dates are yet to be fixed and the pre-production works are currently in progress."

More details regarding the film's genre, rest of the cast, and the crew are not known and we will update you about it in the coming days. Arya, who tied the knot, earlier this year to his girlfriend and actress Sayyeshaa, recently wrapped up the shooting of Magamuni, directed by Santhakumar of Mounaguru fame. Arya is said to be playing dual roles in this project that has music by SS Thaman. Arya also has Teddy in his line up that is to be directed by Shakti Soundar Rajan who has made films like Naanayam, Miruthan, Tik Tik Tik.

This Studio Green production venture is said to deal with an interesting plot that will revolve around teddy bears. Teddy is rumoured to have his wife, Sayyeshaa playing his love interest, however, an official word is yet to be made. Stay tuned for more updates.