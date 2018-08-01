Arya talks about starring in Suriya 37, says it's a prestigious feeling

Arya is an actor who has never hesitated to sign multi-starrers. Some of his biggest hits like Raja Rani and Arrambam had other established stars alongside him. He is quite sorted in that regard and says that a film won't work just because of its lead hero. In a recent interview, he said that a film is about its characters and that the space of multi-starrers will flourish if there are more directors who are capable enough to handle many actors and not dilute the story.

Arya is also part of 'Suriya 37', which is being directed by K.V.Anand. This is another true-blue multi-starrer with Suriya, Mohanlal, Sayyeshaa, Samuthirakani and Boman Irani sharing the screen space with Arya. He shares his happiness at bagging this project. "It was a complete surprise call and I took it up without any second thoughts, as it is a huge opportunity to share the screen space with such established actors like Suriya sir, Mohanlal sir and Boman Irani. It will be a new experience. It’s a prestigious feeling to be a part of this film," he says.

Arya also confirmed that Sangamithra is still very much on the cards and that the production house, Sri Thenandal Films, is arranging the required funds to kick-start the film. Jayam Ravi and Disha Patani are also a part of Sangamithra, which is a period magnum opus to be directed by Sundar C.