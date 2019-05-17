Arya will be sporting three different looks in Mahamuni

Siddarthsrinivas May 17 2019, 11.40 pm May 17 2019, 11.40 pm

While most of us would have guessed that Arya’s first film post his wedding with Sayyeshaa would only be the Suriya-Mohanlal starrer Kaappaan, it looks like the that is untrue. His other film in Mahamuni is now on the verge of completion, and if things go right, will see a release by the end of July. Directed by Santhakumar of Mounaguru fame, Mahamuni is said to be a gritty thriller where Arya will have three different looks that span a long timeline.

A source from the unit tells us, “Santhakumar has put in a lot of research for this film, which will have a solid amount of shock value. This will be a very serious outing for Arya, as his recent films have mostly been comic entertainers.” Indhuja plays the role of Arya’s wife, while Mahima Nambiar will be seen as a student journalist. Thaman, who gave in a brilliant score for the director’s earlier film, is in to do the same here as well.

On the work front, Arya will soon start shooting for his fantasy entertainer Teddy, which is produced by the same production house Studio Green. The film is the fourth directorial outing for Shakti Soundar Rajan, who has delivered hits such as Miruthan and Tik Tik Tik. Teddy will be shot on a huge scale, with a shoot to take place across different parts of Europe. Arya’s wife in Sayyeshaa has reportedly been signed up to play the female lead, while Imman will take care of the music.