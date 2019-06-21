In Com Staff June 21 2019, 7.57 pm June 21 2019, 7.57 pm

Arya is currently busy with his film Teddy, which is being directed by Shakthi Sounder Rajan. The director is known for his sci-fi films like Miruthan, which was based on Zombies and Tik Tik Tik on space travel. The shooting began in May and according to reports, the film is being made on a huge budget. Now, it is already known that the shooting for the film was going on in Azerbaijan. The film was being shot in the exotic locations of Europe and now the production house has informed fans that the first schedule has been wrapped up! Isn’t that exciting news?

The news was announced along with a picture and fans have been commenting on it ever since. The film’s first schedule has been wrapped up pretty fast and it will be interesting to know where they go to shoot their next schedule. Teddy is produced by KE Gnanavel Raja's Studio Green banner. Being made on a high-budget, the film will have music by D Imman. This film is even more special because this is the first project together for Arya and Sayyeshaa after their marriage. The couple even spent a lot of time together in Azerbaijan, while shooting. The two shared a lot of photos on their social media accounts, where they can be seen enjoying their shoot cum holiday. Arya and Sayyeshaa first met on the sets of their movie Ghajinikanth. The two fell in love with each other on the film's set and got married in a grand ceremony, earlier this year in March.