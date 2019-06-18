In Com Staff June 18 2019, 5.30 pm June 18 2019, 5.30 pm

Madrasapattinam was, undoubtedly, among one of the cult romantic films in the early 2000s. The film defined love and hardship in a beautiful yet heart-breaking way. It starred Arya and Amy Jackson in the lead and, arguably, this film was also helpful in paving the way for them to achieve the success they have today. Now, while it has been almost 9 years since the film released, it still seems to woo the audiences, whenever they decide to revisit it. But the craze is not just limited to our country. Arya took to Twitter to announce that this film is being screened in a remote village in Azerbaijan!

Azerbaijan is a country where a lot of Tamil film-makers have gone and shot their films, so for some locals, these Tamil films are known phenomena. Now, it seems like the people of a village in the country are being treated to a screening of the star’s film, Madrasapattinam. Arya also tweeted saying he is very grateful for this and he thanked the director, Vijay, too. Arya also stated that this is extra special as today is director Vijay's birthday and this is a perfect birthday gift! Well, it sure is! It is not surprising that Arya has fans all around our country, but this gesture proves how much he is loved in other countries too! This sure is a proud moment for him and the whole team of Madrasapattinam!

Feels great to see ur movie being watched in a village in #Azerbaijan in the local Language 🤗🤗😍😘Thanks #Mariam u made my day 🤗😘 Happy birthday director #Vijay brother 🤗🤗Relived #Madrasapattinam 😍 Thank you for the gift 😉😉 Forever thanks to @agscinemas 💪💪👍#Teddy pic.twitter.com/kUHSO8uZqY — Arya (@arya_offl) June 18, 2019

Feels great to see ur movie being watched in a village in #Azerbaijan in the local Language 🤗🤗😍😘 #madrasapatinam #baku #azerbaıjan https://t.co/DuKXqf5aO2 — Arya (@arya_offl) June 18, 2019