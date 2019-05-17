Arya's Magamuni first look and teaser to release by 10.30 am on May 17!

In Com Staff May 17 2019, 10.42 am May 17 2019, 10.42 am

The handsome Arya has been having a great year with his wedding to Sayyeshaa being the highlight of this year, so far! When the teaser of his multi-starrer Kaappaan with Suriya was unveiled recently, it gave the audiences a lot of expectations. Now, there has been a lot of buzz over Arya's upcoming movie Magamuni. This movie, starring Mahima Nambiar and Indhuja as the female leads, is directed by Santhakumar, who earlier gave the blockbuster Mounaguru. KE Gnanavel Raja's production house Studio Green is bankrolling this project and they have released an update about the movie.

In a tweet posted on the makers' official handle, earlier today, it has been announced that the First Look and teaser of Magamuni would be released at 10.30 am, on May 17! Touted to be the result of an 8-year penance for the director, there are high expectations riding on Magamuni. The movie's shooting began on November 14, in 2018 and it was wrapped up in April, early this year. Very recently, Sayyeshaa shared a couple of photos from the movie and expressed her wow over Arya's look in Magamuni. The photos depict Arya and Indhuja as a couple with a young kid and the movie seems to have a rural setting to it.

Thaman is composing the music for Magamuni, which also has Kaali Venkat, Jayaprakash, Aruldoss and Anni Malavika in it. Arun Bathmanaban is cranking the camera while VJ Sabu Joseph is handling the editing. Arya was last seen in the August 2018 release Ghajinikanth, in which he was paired up with Sayyeshaa. He also has three other movies in hand - Kaappaan, Santhana Devan and the Hindi movie 3 Dev, which are in various stages of production. Watch this space for the first look and teaser review of Arya's Magamuni.