Actress Ashika Ranganath is undoubtedly the current hot favourite among the Kannada audience. The actress has several films lined up for release including Avatara Purusha, Rangamandira and Garuda. But apart from that, she has also signed many films with bigwig directors. As already known, she recently bagged director Pavan Wadeyar’s Raymo. She is also paired opposite Prajwal Devaraj in a yet-to-be-titled venture directed by P C Shekar. Now, according to a report in a leading daily, her next will be with Ravichandran! The actor-director confirmed the same to the daily and also mentioned that she will be seen in a glam role for this project.

Speaking to the leading daily he said, “I will be directing it and it will go on floors in a month or so. I wanted someone with a cute face for the script and Ashika fit the bill.” Talking about the character looks, he told the leading media, “She will be glam in the film and have a good character to play, too. I’m currently sporting a grey-bearded look for one of my projects, which I will get rid of for my directorial.” In the same interview, Ravi also said that he is keen on making Ashika do a dance-number in this project. “If the dates work out, she will have a fantastic dance number in that film,” he told the daily. Ashika too told a daily that currently dates are being matched.