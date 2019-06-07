Lmk June 07 2019, 11.52 am June 07 2019, 11.52 am

Ashima Narwal is one of the pretty young heroines who is looking to rise the ranks in Tamil cinema. She is the heroine in this week’s new release Kolaigaran, in which she is paired with Vijay Antony. The chemistry between the two is quite cracking, on the evidence of the romantic numbers in the film. Ashima has already done a couple of Telugu films while she will also be seen in the Arav starrer Rajabheema. She has been busy promoting Kolaigaran (and its Telugu dubbed version Killer) over the past few weeks. In a recent chat with her followers on social media, Ashima talked about her favorite hero, and she picked Thalapathy Vijay.

“Among all Tamil actors, I’ve been a crazy fan of Thalapathy Vijay ever since I saw the first day first show of Theri. I was mesmerized by his presence. I’ve heard that he is one of the most silent actors in Tamil. And I feel you guys would think that I’m stupid and crazy, but I really liked his movie Puli Thalapathy Vijay which a lot of you maybe didn’t like. I’m a fan of mythological movies and Puli impressed me”, said Ashima without any efforts to filter her thoughts.