In Com Staff June 21 2019, 6.43 pm June 21 2019, 6.43 pm

Tomorrow, June 22 is an important day for all those who are great followers of Thalapathy Vijay as it is his 45th birthday. Already, there are a lot of activities planned by his fans from common DP in social media to make the event trend on a huge scale with the appropriate hashtags. Not just Vijay’s fans, but also radio stations, television channels, and other digital platforms are gearing up to celebrate the star’s birthday. On the other hand, after a very long time, yesterday, the water starved Chennai received their first ever rainfall. Cricketer Ashwin Ravichandran who is a great fan of Tamil cinema took to his social media to express his thoughts connecting the two events in an interesting way.

Listening to morning Radio and discovered that #ThalapathyBirthday and Chennai rains are directly proportional to each other. Advance birthday wishes to Actor Vijay and best wishes to Chennai rains over the weekend. — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) June 21, 2019

He had mentioned that he was listening to the radio and realised that it was Vijay’s birthday tomorrow. He also stated that somehow Chennai rains and Thalapathy Vijay’s birthday are proportional directly to one another. The Met Department has predicted that there would be rains during the weekend and Ashwin has taken the opportunity to give out his advance birthday wishes to Vijay and also the best wishes to Chennai for the weekend rains. In a way, both these are needed for Chennai especially the rains as the state capital is witnessing acute water scarcity that has led to many hotels, offices, hospitals and educational institutions closing down. And Vijay is one actor who is a great entertainer.

Coming to Vijay’s birthday, another major event that fans are waiting is about an exciting update on Thalapathy 63. It is expected that the film’s title will be announced tomorrow. And there are also expectations that some more updates on the film’s progress like first look poster will be out on Saturday. Thalapathy 63 or Vijay 63 is helmed by Atlee and produced by AGS Entertainment. The film has Nayanthara as the heroine and Vijay is said to be playing dual roles of a dad and son. He is also reportedly playing a football coach to Tamil Nadu Women’s Football team. Jackie Shroff, Kathir, Vivek, Daniel Balaji, Induja Ravindran, Reba Monica John, Varasha Bolamma, Yogi Babu and others play supporting cast.