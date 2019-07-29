In Com Staff July 29 2019, 5.17 pm July 29 2019, 5.17 pm

Social networking has brought about many a good thing but when misused, they become one of the nastiest battlegrounds, fuelling stupid fights. A majority of the actors are on Twitter and other social media sites, to promote their films and be closer to their fans. But along with all the good things, there are many on these sites who find a way to troll or even trend horrible stuff. Just recently, a hashtag - #RIPactorVijay, was trending on Twitter and needless to say it has been disturbing. While fans often indulge in banter involving actors, this time it went too far. Fans of Ajith started posting this hashtag along with Nerkonda Parvaai posters. The hashtag obviously started trending and a Twitter war started between Ajith fans and Vijay fans.

While this has been disturbing to many, cricketer Ashwin Ravichandran took to his handle and lashed out against this hatred. The popular spin bowler, in a tweet, expressed how he is saddened by the ‘young generation’ who made such a distasteful hashtag trend. In the tweet, he wrote that there are many important things happening around us like drought, irregular rainfalls in our country and yet the ‘young generation’ managed to trend such a distasteful hashtag. He expressed the fact that the important issues are not being focused on and instead such disgusting things are trending. This surely is a great effort from the cricketer’s side to make sure the people stop focussing on such issues and talk about the real problems.

See his tweet below :

There was an asteroid that missed hitting our planet a few days ago, irregular monsoons hitting different cities, droughts in many parts of our country and very disturbing criminal cases being spoken, but the young generation of our lovey state manage to trend this #RIPactorVIJAY — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) July 29, 2019

Many on Twitter agreed to Ashwin and expressed their shock on how far this fan war has gone. It is being said that fans of the Vivegam actor did so to make sure their hatred towards Thalapathy fans is known. This obviously went too far and became a shameful hashtag on an international website like Twitter. Let’s see if either Vijay or Ajith reply to this…