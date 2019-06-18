In Com Staff June 18 2019, 3.06 pm June 18 2019, 3.06 pm

Director Ashwin Saravanan made a mark for himself as an intelligent director, with his very first film Maya, having Nayanthara in the lead. It is not every day a debut director gets an actress of the calibre of Nayanthara to be a part of their film and Ashwin managed to prove his quality in that film itself. Although he completed his second film Iravaakaalam quite a while back, the film is said to be caught up in financial troubles and the director began his third film Game Over, which hit the screens last Friday and has been receiving glowing reviews. The film was first screened to the media much before the actual theatrical release and the critics embraced the film with a lot of positivity. The audiences also followed suit and Game Over appears to be just the beginning of the game for this young filmmaker.

In an exclusive chat with us, Ashwin shares his delight on Game Over getting positive reviews. He says, “Game Over is doing extremely well. The response from critics and audiences has been more than what we had envisaged. We started the film as an experimental one sans any expectations. We had a strong conviction that this story has to be told in this particular form. We all strongly believed that the theme of the film and the issue that it talks about have to be communicated in this specific way. We made the film with one hundred percent faith, with no second thoughts and no compromise whatsoever!”

“I am incredibly lucky that starting with the press show and then going on to FDFS and then further shows, there has been a unanimously positive response. The structure of the film is a little uneven, the first half a little slower than the second half. But beyond all that, people have appreciated each and every department like the sound design, sound mix, edit, costumes, and writing, emphasizing every detail. It is a great feeling for us as the 100% effort that we put in every department got translated onto the screen and also that the audiences are able to understand and appreciate it. It inspires all of us to be even better or the best version of our previous work. I am very grateful for that. Word of mouth is very strong. Shows are picking up slowly. Game Over has been shifted to the Sathyam main screen now. I am very happy about it!”