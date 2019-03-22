Asianet Film Awards 2019: Trisha stuns yet again in a black saree; pics go viral

Trisha has won a lot of awards already thanks to the resounding impact of her recent romantic blockbuster with Vijay Sethupathi, 96. She is proudly going about collecting all these awards and is a gorgeous presence at all award nights. Needless to say, she is the cynosure of all eyes. The latest such instance was at the Asianet Film Awards held at a popular star hotel in Kochi, where Trisha was awarded the Popular Tamil Actress award for 96. That she received her award from the legendary Mohanlal must’ve made the award feel extra special for Trisha. She was draped elegantly in a black saree for this event and shared some pictures yesterday night; netizens instantly started drooling over Trisha’s presence in these viral pictures.

After her ‘blink you miss it’ appearance in Petta, Trisha has a few more Tamil releases scheduled this year such as Garjanai and Paramapadham Vilayattu. She has also signed on for a film with Simran, in which the two of them would be playing sisters and indulge in a lot of action and adventure. She will also be part of the Tamil remake of the recent Bollywood thriller hit Badla, an official confirmation regarding the same is awaited. The success of 96 has certainly given her career some much-needed momentum.

Trisha’s longevity, the way she maintains herself and her large fan base are all the stuff of dreams for aspiring young actresses. She most certainly deserves all that she has achieved over the past two decades. A lot more to come!