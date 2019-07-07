In Com Staff July 07 2019, 3.14 pm July 07 2019, 3.14 pm

Fans of Vikram Prabhu have been eagerly waiting to see the actor’s upcoming film. He was last seen as a cop in Dinesh Selvaraj's Thuppaki Munai, and now he will be seen as a burglar in his next, which has been titled Asuraguru. The film is said to be a crime thriller and is helmed by debutant Rajdeep. The film's teaser was unveiled long back and, since then, everyone has been waiting to get more updates on this film. Now, the makers have finally released the trailer of the film as well. In this video too, we see an elaborate sketch of how Vikram’s character is a deranged burglar. With lots of action and drama, the trailer is sure to become a hit among the masses.

What is more interesting about the trailer is that we don’t just get to see Vikram in action, in fact, Mahima too is seen in a bad-ass role. She is seen as a girl who rides motorcycles and goes around solving crimes as a detective. From what can be understood, when Vikram strikes hard as a burglar, the case is given to the detective that is being played by Mahima. We also see Yogi Babu in several scenes in the trailer and as always he is very impressive. Venkat’s character obviously seems like an experienced con-artist and what is left to be seen is whether he will get caught in the end or not. Hopefully, this will be more than just a cat-mouse-chase kind of film.