It is a known fact that Dhanush is currently working with one of his favourite directors: Vetri Maaran. The two are working in Asuran, which is based on Poomani’s novel Vekkai. The novel tracks the journey of a 15-year-old that commits a murder and hence remains in hiding along with his father. Dhanush plays dual roles in the film and for the first time, Manju Warrier who is known for her acting talents in the Malayalam film industry is coming to Tamil through Asuran. A few months ago, the film went on floors in Kovilpatti and now they have wrapped it up. GV Prakash is the music composer and Dhanush has sung a number in the film.

Vetri Maaran has always worked with music composer GV Prakash in all his films, except Vada Chennai. For Asuran, he has gone back to his favourite composer Prakash. Our sources close to the team of Asuran tell us, “Dhanush has sung a number called Polladha Boomi in Asuran for Prakash’s music”. In the past, Dhanush has sung for many films and his unique voice lends a lot of freshness to any song that has a lot of pathos or fun. In Prakash’s music, he has sung the number Oda Oda and Kaadhal En Kaadhal in Mayakkam Enna directed by his brother Selvaraghavan.