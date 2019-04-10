Asuran: GV Prakash brings back his favourite lyrical combination after eight years for this Dhanush starrer

Siddarthsrinivas April 10 2019, 9.49 am April 10 2019, 9.49 am

Dhanush, after getting done with the first schedule of his film with RS Durai Senthilkumar, is now getting ready to resume work on his film with Vetrimaaran – Asuran. And while he was busy with the shoot for his other film, music composer GV Prakash has completed the work for three of the songs in the film.

GVP put out an interesting reveal on Tuesday evening, saying that he would be bringing back his combination with lyricist Egadesi for Asuran, giving him the space to pen few tracks. Egadesi had written the extremely catchy Otha Sollala for Aadukalam. The song was a chartbuster of its times, and is still loved today for its energetic beats and witty lines. Fans can expect nothing short of a chartbuster album on the whole from GVP, who has already said that Asuran would have a couple of peppy dance numbers.

Dhanush would be looking to finish off the shoot for the film by the middle of the year, so that he can concentrate on his upcoming projects which include the balance work for Durai Senthilkumar’s film, and a film each with Karthik Subbaraj, Mari Selvaraj and Ramkumar. After finishing Asuran, Dhanush would be going in for a new makeover to fit the role of a youngster in Durai Senthilkumar’s film, where he essays roles of both the father and the son. The team is now in the process of finalizing a heroine to pair up with the younger Dhanush.