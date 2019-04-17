Asuran: GV Prakash starts recording two more songs for the Dhanush starrer!

In Com Staff April 17 2019, 6.15 pm April 17 2019, 6.15 pm

It is very well known that whenever Dhanush and Vettrimaaran come together for a film, it goes on to become hugely successful. The two have together earlier churned out blockbuster movies like Pollathavan, Aadukalam and the recently released Vada Chennai. As reported earlier, the two are now working together again for the movie Asuran. It is also known that GV Prakash is composing the music for this film and he keeps updating about the project's progress every now and then! The latest update given by him is that lyricist Egadasi has given him lyrics for two songs and the recording has started for it too!

Taking to Twitter the composer turned actor wrote that Egadesi has given him brilliant lyrics for two songs for Asuran and that he has begun the recording. Fans are obviously excited not only for the film but also to hear these tracks. By now we know that the film already has four songs. It was already reported earlier that GV has finished two songs previously. Asuran has Manju Warrier making her Kollywood debut as a heroine opposite Dhanush, while Pasupathy, director Balaji Shaktivel, Pawan, Yogi Babu and Guru Somasundaram are also a part of the supporting cast.

GV is currently busy with many projects and his recently released Watchman is doing decently at the theatres. GV had also announced that he would be starring with Siddharth in Sivappu Manjal Pachai, which has music by Siddhu Kumar. The first look of this movie will release on Wednesday evening and shooting for this film is currently underway. Stay tuned for more updates on Asuran!