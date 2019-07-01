In Com Staff July 01 2019, 5.36 pm July 01 2019, 5.36 pm

Director Kannan is one brave soul who does not get detracted by the performance of his films at the box office. In his career spanning more than a decade, he has managed to give in at least one film a year and most of them are decent ones but did not ignite the box office on fire. His last film in 2019 was the Atharvaa starrer Boomerang which bombed without a trace. Now Kannan has begun not one but two projects. He has once again teamed up with his Boomerang hero Atharvaa for a film that would have Anupama Parameswaran as the heroine. The other project will be with Santhanam.

About the film, Kannan was quoted as saying, “The film is yet to be titled. It will be a romantic drama. These days, there are so many thrillers and murder mysteries as stories in our film. My last film Boomerang was also on those lines and dealt with a serious issue. Now I want to do something different and light. That’s why I chose a light-hearted romance as the subject for my next. This film will be a feel-good one and will deal with family and relationships. The romance quotient will be high on this”.

About his lead actor’s characters, Kannan discloses that Atharvaa plays a PhD scholar in the film and Anupama Parameswaran will be seen as a Bharathanatyam artiste. Shanmuga Sundaram of 96 fame will be handling the camera and Kabilan Vairamuthu will be in charge of writing the dialogues. The unit plans to commence their shoot from July 15. They will be shooting across different locales that include Chennai, US, and Australia. Major portions of the film will be canned in Chennai while the team might either choose the US or Australia for a song sequence. Meanwhile, Kannan also plans to simultaneously work in another project involving Santhanam which is expected to go on floors from August. He wants to release both these films before 2019 ends.