Atharvaa's cop action entertainer 100 gets postponed and the new release date is here!

In Com Staff April 30 2019, 11.55 pm April 30 2019, 11.55 pm

Sam Anton directorial Atharvaa starrer 100 was to hit the screens this week on the 3rd of May, but the makers have announced a postponement of the film. Now the film is getting pushed to just next week. Yes, 100 will hit the screens on the 9th of May and it will be a Thursday release. The reasons for postponement are not known. Perhaps, it might be because of four films which are being released this week. Tomorrow, the 1st of May would witness the release of Director Muthaiah's Devaraattam starring Gautham Karthik and Manjima Mohan.

Originally Sivakarthikeyan starrer Mr. Local had booked its berth for the 1st of May but its postponement had paved way for Devarattam, both produced by the same banner. In addition to Devarattam, we have debutant Barath Neelakantan’s K-13 releasing this week which features the talented Shraddha Srinath and Arulnithi Tamilarasu in lead roles. Then, there is also Thanimai directed by Sivaraman featuring Sonia Agarwal. Perhaps, to avoid a clash, 100 has been pushed by a week. The Tamil dubbed version of the Malayalam superhit Lucifer would also hit the screens this Friday.

Coming to 100, the film is an action-packed one which has Hansika pairing up with Atharvaa for the first time. Sam CS has composed music. The movie is being promoted with the tagline that cautions those who mess with women. Atharvaa appears to be very intense in the posters released and he plays a cop. Yogi Babu, Mime Gopi, Rahul Dev, Radha Ravi, Ramesh Kanna, Jaangiri Madhumitha, VTV Ganesh, Akashdeep Sehgal play supporting roles.