Atharvaa's cop film, 100's teaser showcases him in complete action mode! 

March 31 2019

Atharvaa's last film, Imaikkaa Nodigal was a successful venture at the box office and he is now all geared up for the release of his next film titled 100. This action thriller features him as a cop for the first time and he plays the character of G Sathya, an honest police officer. The film is directed by Sam Anton of Darling and Enakku Innoru Per Irukku fame and has Hansika Motwani playing the female lead. The makers have now released the theatrical teaser of 100 and here is what we feel about it. The teaser is racy and sleek that keeps the audience intrigued. However, one might also feel that the teaser could have been even crispier with the cut down of few unnecessary shots.

From the trailer, it is evident that the number 100 has a significance with the core plot of the film. Also, 100 is the emergency number to contact the Police officials if someone is in danger and needs help. It looks like Atharvaa is on a mission to trace out the culprits who are behind the murder of innocent girls. Atharvaa looks very tough and his anger to catch the sexual predators who harass women is very much seen through the teaser. The macho actor even utters a dialogue, "Ponnunga mela kai ah vekkanum nu nenachale ovorutharukkum sethruvom nra bayam varnum sir". The line translates as, "Every single man who touches a woman without her consent will have to fear death." With the women harassment issues happening around the country on a frequent basis, this film might connect to a lot of audiences.

Being a cop film, 100 is of course high on action and the stunts choreographed by Dhilip Subbarayan is noteworthy in the teaser. Due credits to cinematographer Krishnan Vasant for the dark and intense shots which were wisely used by editor Ruben. That is all for the teaser! The songs composed by Sam CS will be released in the coming days and the film is scheduled to hit the screens on May 3 as a summer treat.