Atharvaa's much-awaited cop film 100 to hit the screens on May 3

March 28 2019, 3.38 pm

Atharvaa Murali is a hardworking actor who has proved his mettle in many films. However, the top position in the industry seems to be elusive for this actor. He was recently seen in R Kannan's Boomerang but the film failed to live up to the audience's expectations. This smart son of the late actor Murali will soon have the release of his next film 100. The PRO of the film had announced in his official social media page that 100 will hit the screens on the 3rd May.

100 is directed by Sam Anton who had helmed the state of affairs in films like Darling and Enakku Innoru Per Irukku. Hansika for the first time is pairing up with Atharvaa and there is also the latest comedy sensation Yogi Babu giving the necessary comic relief. Sam C S has composed music while RD Rajasekar has handled cinematography. Originally Michael Rayappan was supposed to bankroll this film but the debacle caused due to Simbu's Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangaadhavan made him withdraw from the project. Auraa cinemas further came in to fund this venture.

Initially, Ajith's Nerkonda Paarvai was said to release on the 1st of May. Therefore, many films had withheld their releases as Ajith's film will have massive footfalls and monopolize the screens. Now that his film has been pushed to August 10th, we can expect the announcement of many film releases during the vacation time. Atharvaa's 100 is said to be an action drama. Sony Music has acquired the audio rights of 100.