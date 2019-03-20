Athiran: Sai Pallavi’s Mollywood comeback to hit the screens on this date!

When Sai Pallavi made her debut in Malayalam as Malar in Alphonse Putharen’s romantic drama Premam, she was the talk of the town. Guys fell in love with her character all through, and the pretty and homely actress was flooded with offers from many directors. However, the one and only Malayalam film she picked was Sameer Thahir’s Kali, in which she starred opposite Dulquer Salmaan. And now, Sai Pallavi is all set to make her way back into Mollywood with the action thriller Athiran which will see the light of the day on 12th April. This is Sai Pallavi’s return to Malayalam cinema after a gap of three years, during which she completed many films in the Tamil and the Telugu industries.

Directed by debutant Vivek, Athiran has Fahadh Faasil playing the role of a doctor. The film will be bent on the events that take place inside a psychiatric hospital in Ooty, and has some famous faces in the form of Atul Kulkarni and Prakash Raj. Athiran is said to have a run time of just under two hours, and will make use of a relentlessly thrilling screenplay put into place by PF Mathews, who last wrote Lijo Jose Pellisery’s Ee Ma Yau.

Meanwhile, Fahadh Faasil is looking forward to the release of Super Deluxe, the anthological thriller which also has Vijay Sethupathi, Samantha, Ramya Krishnan and Mysskin in the cast. The film hits the screens worldwide on the 29of March, and is the sophomore outing for Thiyagarajan Kumararaja who made his debut with Aaranya Kaandam.