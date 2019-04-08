image
  3. Regional
Athiran trailer: Fahadh Faasil and Sai Pallavi's next is full of screams, thrills and fear!

Regional

Athiran trailer: Fahadh Faasil and Sai Pallavi's next is full of screams, thrills and fear!

Fahadh plays a mental health professional in this film while Sai Pallavi’s character has something supernatural going on

back
AthiranAthiran trailerFahadh FaasilSai PallaviTrending In South
nextVishal’s film Ayogya gets a new release date, will now hit the screens on May 10!

within