Athiran trailer: Fahadh Faasil and Sai Pallavi's next is full of screams, thrills and fear!

In Com Staff April 08 2019, 8.01 pm April 08 2019, 8.01 pm

Just a few days back, Fahadh Faasil and Sai Pallavi’s upcoming film Athiran’s teaser was released. The audiences instantly loved how scary it was and it became a highly watched video. While the teaser has already raised expectations from the movie, the makers have now unveiled the trailer of the film too! Filled with thrilling moments and scares, the trailer takes us through a journey of what is going to happen in the film. As the teaser suggested, Fahadh plays a mental health professional in this film while Sai Pallavi’s character has something supernatural going on.

As Fahadh had earlier mentioned, he seems to be the kind of person who does not even listen to his father. In the trailer, we see him challenging a senior doctor, being played by Atul Kulkarni. In the video, Fahadh’s voice-over can be heard saying “autism is a developmental disorder” and that it is definitely not a reason to imprison someone for it. We are also introduced to others characters from the cast which includes Surabhi, Sudev, Renji Panicker and Shanthi Krishna. This can be said for sure that the film will keep everyone on the edge of their seats wondering what is set to happen next. Fahadh and Sai Pallavi’s acting in this, is once again very notable and there’s no surprise in that!

This film will be Sai Pallavi’s third project in Malayalam and it is all set to release on April 12. Meanwhile, Fahadh’s last two films Kumbalangi Nights and Super Deluxe have turned out to be super successes. We sure cannot wait to see how this film turns out to be!