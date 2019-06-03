Lmk June 03 2019, 11.18 pm June 03 2019, 11.18 pm

Athulya Ravi is one of the popular young actresses in Tamil cinema. This Coimbatore based youngster hasn’t done any big films so far but is extremely popular with the Tamil youth on social media. She has more than 1 million followers on Instagram already and is sure to grow further with her presence on the internet. She will be seen on the big screen next in Suttu Pidikka Utharavu directed by Ram Prakash Rayappa. She plays a slum girl in this action thriller shot in Coimbatore. The story of Suttu Pidikka Utharavu unfolds over the course of a day, and it’s the director’s 3rd film after Tamizhukku En Ondrai Azhuthavum and Pokkiri Raja. In a recent chat with the team, when we asked Athulya on why she is so popular on social media despite not doing any big films, she cited her first film Kadhal Kan Kattudhe as the reason.

“My following on social media is entirely due to the impact of my first film Kadhal Kan Kattudhe. Youngsters identified me and related to me as one among their own. I make sure to maintain that girl next door connect with the audience. Even my pictures and photoshoots will be candid and casual, and not too filmy”, said Athulya. After Suttu Pidikka Utharavu, she will be seen in back to back films such as Naadodigal 2 and Adutha Sattai. She has also committed to films like Love Matter and the Amala Paul starrer Cadaver.

Ram Prakash Rayappa also commented on Athulya’s active social media presence, on a lighter note. “We used to follow her posts and get to know about her whereabouts with respect to our shooting and also her other activities at our location. She is constantly on her phone”, said Ram.

Athulya expressed her happiness that she was chosen for the part