Atlee and Vijay to head to Delhi for the next schedule of their sports film

In Com Staff April 24 2019, 11.30 pm April 24 2019, 11.30 pm

By now everyone knows of the immense hype that Vijay’s next with Atlee has been creating. The shoot for the film, which is tentatively being called Thalapathy 63, is going at a brisk pace in Chennai. In fact, we have been giving you regular updates about the shoot locations and other details. The film’s shoot started with a pooja on January 21 and since then there has been no stagnancy on the sets. Now, the latest that we hear is that the team is all set to shoot the next schedule of the film in Delhi!

According to our sources, “Thalapathy 63 shoot has been going on in Chennai and the team was shooting in EVP Film City. This schedule will continue till April 29 after which the cast and crew will move on to Delhi for the next schedule. The Delhi schedule will begin from May 3.” We are eagerly waiting to hear about what the crew will be shooting in the Capital city! For the uninitiated, Vijay's character in this movie is called Michael and he is rumoured to be playing the role of a footballer. The actor has even undergone training for the same.

Nayanthara plays the heroine in this film while there is an ensemble cast in the form of Kathir, Daniel Balaji, Yogi Babu, Vivek and others. The team is planning to unveil the title and the first look posters of the film on Vijay’s birthday, which falls on June 22. The makers are looking for a Diwali release for this one!