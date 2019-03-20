Auraa Cinemas to fund a bilingual starring Aadhi Saikumar and Vedhika

It has been a while since the Tamil audiences saw the beautiful and the talented Vedhika. She was last seen in Vasantha Balan’s Kaaviya Thalaivan. She was doing a film titled Vinodhan directed by Victor Raj but it got shelved. A song from the film which was totally based on palindrome written by Madhan Karky and composed by Imman was also launched but the film could not be completed. Vedhika further went on to concentrate in the Malayalam and Kannada industries.

Now she is all set to make her appearance in a bilingual film in Tamil and Telugu. Our sources say, “Vedhika has been roped in to do a bilingual which will be directed by newcomer Karthik Vignesh. Aadhi Saikumar is the hero in this film which will be produced by Auraa Cinemas”. Interestingly this will be Auraa Cinemas second production venture the first being the recently announced Kaadhalikka Yaarumillai featuring GV Prakash and Raiza Wilson.

This Aadhi Saikumar-Vedhika starrer will start rolling from 25March in Talakona. Aadhi is also a part of films like Operation Goldfish, Burra Katha and Eedu Jodu. The new film will be his debut in Tamil. Vedhika on the other hand has films such as Raghava Lawrence’s Kanchana 3 in Tamil, Trance and Ishq in Malayalam, Home Minister in Kannada and The Body in Hindi. All these films are under various stages of production and would be hitting the screens soon. While on the other hand, Auraa Cinemas is also distributing the Atharvaa starrer 100 directed by Sam Anton. Auraa cinemas is doing well for themselves in both production and distribution.