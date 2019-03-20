image
Wednesday, March 20th 2019
English
Auraa Cinemas to fund a bilingual starring Aadhi Saikumar and Vedhika

Regional

The bilingual will be directed by newcomer Karthik Vignesh and Aadhi Saikumar will play the male lead.

