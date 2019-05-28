Auto drivers Giri and Gopali share their experiences on being given lavish gifts by Thalapathy Vijay for May Day

In Com Staff May 28 2019, 3.32 pm May 28 2019, 3.32 pm

When it comes to philanthropy and benevolence, many of the celebrities take it upon themselves and help people as much as possible. While some of them have established organizations through which they serve people, others follow their own model to reach out to the needy. In that sense, Thalapathy Vijay is one hero who always makes it a point to call the auto drivers and give them sumptuous food and also great gifts to celebrate May Day, which is the International Labour Day. We have two such auto drivers who share their feelings about this act of Vijay. They are Giri from Besant Nagar and also Gopali from Egmore Railway Station.

Gopali states, “My name is Gopali and I drive auto from Egmore Railway station. People from Vijay Fan Club approached me and said that I would be given gifts for May Day. I thought it was only the fan clubs that were giving the gifts and hence went. But people from Vijay's office gave the gift. When I went there, there were around 1500 people. I was shocked and wondered that for so many people they are giving the gift from his office. First I thought they were only giving gifts but they asked me to wait and served tasty biriyani. We were also looked after really well. I liked everything. This is a good thing and they are doing a good job. I thought Vijay sir will be there but he was not as they said he was shooting. That’s the only thing I felt bad about. I hope he comes next time and I will be able to see him. I am thankful to Vijay for giving me a gift and food.”

Giri says, “I am Giri from Thiruvanmiyur and I drive auto from the Besant Nagar auto stand. I have heard that every year for May Day, Vijay’s office will invite labourers and serve them food and also give them gifts. Some time ago, one of the passengers travelling in my auto mentioned this and invited me to Vijay’s office on May 1st. I also went and ate to my heart’s content and also received gifts. It is an encouraging initiative for the workforce. But the only regret was that I could not see Vijay as they said he was shooting.”