Avengers: Endgame beats Petta and Viswasam at the Chennai box office, but on one condition!

Siddarthsrinivas April 28 2019, 10.55 am April 28 2019, 10.55 am

The surreal, sublime expectations for Avengers: Endgame in and around Chennai are something that you had to see to believe. Right from the time when the team announced that AR Murugadoss would be writing the dialogues for the Tamil version, Vijay Sethupathi dubbing for Iron Man and the live video conference with Robert Downey Jr. (took place at Palazzo, one of Chennai’s prominent multiplexes), the buzz among Marvel fans were on an all-time high. And expectedly so, it transformed into a huge plus for the film’s collections, which opened to a rocking 1.17 crore on the first day in the Chennai city. This number comfortably overtook the two big starry releases in Petta and Viswasam, which held the records until now. Petta grossed 1.12 crores in Chennai city on day one, while Viswasam contributed with a number of 0.88 crores.

However, the point to be noted here is that the number for Avengers: Endgame includes the charge for the 3D glasses as well, as opposed to the other releases. If the charges for the 3D glasses are taken out, the gross value for Avengers stands at 1.02 crores (a similar scene/confusion took place with 2.0’s release last year). In addition to that, Petta and Viswasam took each other on at the box office by releasing on the same day, while Avengers: Endgame didn’t face opposition at all. Or we could say, no one was willing to lock horns with such a biggie.

A still from the movie Avengers: Endgame

With both the original English and the dubbed version doing very well in Tamil Nadu, trade pundits indicate that the film will go on to become the highest grossing Hollywood film in history. More numbers in the coming days.