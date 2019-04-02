Avengers: Endgame director Joe Russo reveals scene inspired by director Shankar's Enthiran!

In Com Staff April 02 2019, 5.07 pm April 02 2019, 5.07 pm

The Avengers series from the Marvel Universe have been a rage ever since the first movie in the series released. The 2018 release Avengers: Infinity War turned out to be one of the biggest grossers ever and the movie's climax set forth massive expectations for Avengers: Endgame! The makers of Endgame have been slowly building up the buzz by releasing teasers and the most recently released trailer projects a gripping and intense movie in the offing! Now, the director of this movie Joe Russo is currently in India to promote this movie and he has made a startling revelation!

Jose Russo, one of the directors of the Avengers movies reportedly stated to the media, "A scene from director Shankar's Robot (Enthiran) had many small robots joining together to form a huge snake and based on this, a similar scene was conceived by director Jack Wheedon for Avengers: Age of Ultron!" He is said to have added that this scene was shot where many small Ultrons combined to form a huge Ultron and was supposed to be a part of the climax. However, the team had to edit out the scene due to length issues!

It has been a normal practice for Indian filmmakers to have scenes inspired from Hollywood movies in their films but to have a scene in a movie from such a huge franchise to be inspired by an Indian film, is something all of us can be proud of! This very much reinforces how massive director Shankar and Superstar Rajinikanth's appeal is, across the globe! Avengers: Endgame is releasing in India, on April 26th!