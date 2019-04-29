Avengers: Endgame notches the best opening of the year in Chennai

Lmk April 29 2019, 4.58 pm April 29 2019, 4.58 pm

The latest and final installment in the long running Marvel superhero saga, Avengers: Endgame has taken the Chennai city box office by storm, with an opening three days gross of 3.96 crore (1.17+1.37+1.42). The film has taken the best three days opening of the year in Chennai, beating the numbers of biggies like Petta and Viswasam. This is a remarkable achievement and sets the bar really high for future Hollywood biggies.

Avengers: Endgame has reportedly grossed more than 20 crore in Tamil Nadu, with the Tamil dubbed version also putting up impressive numbers. The opening day Tamil Nadu gross was a mighty impressive 7.56 crore, thanks to Housefull shows all over the state right from the 4 am early morning shows. The Tamil Nadu opening number of the film is the fourth best of the year after Viswasam, Petta and Kanchana 3. It must be noted that the gross numbers are reported inclusive of the additional 3D fees that are charged for each ticket sold.

Avengers: Endgame is expected to cross the 10 crore gross mark in Chennai city in the coming days. This coming week doesn't have any big films; ones like Devarattam, 100 and K13 won't be of any threat to the Avengers. Along with Kanchana 3, Avengers: Endgame will dominate the Tamil Nadu box office, till Sivakarthikeyan's Mr Local arrives on May 17.

The numbers of Avengers : Infinity War will be easily bested by Avengers : Endgame. The film is rewriting all earlier box office records all over the globe and India is no exception either.