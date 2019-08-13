In Com Staff August 13 2019, 5.16 pm August 13 2019, 5.16 pm

Needless to say, GV Prakash is one of the most talented artists in the industry. From singing, composing to acting, the man has done it all. GVP was last seen on screen in the film Watchman, which was directed by Vijay. As already known, the composer-turned-actor is currently awaiting the release of his three projects, namely 100% Kaadhal, Ayngaran, and Sivappu Manjal Pachai. While the makers of 100% Kaadhal announced that the film would see a release on September 6, Ayngaran’s release date too was announced finally after a long wait. The film is set to release on September 5 and the latest news is that Dhanush will be revealing this film’s trailer tomorrow!

GV Prakash took to Twitter and announced to his fans that the trailer of Ayngaran will be released by Dhanush, tomorrow at 11 am. This has obviously made fans ecstatic. It must be noted that GV and Dhanush have always maintained a cordial relationship. In fact, he is even scoring the music for the actor’s next, Asuran. Ayngaran is directed by Ravi Arasu and it also stars Mahima Nambiar. The film is being bankrolled by Libra Productions. This film is reported to be about a skilled mechanical engineer. Recently, the film also secured a U certificate from the CBFC. The director has said in several interviews that this film will be less massy and will carry a social message. He has also said that this film will be a turning point in GVP’s career.

Here, check out G.V.Prakash's tweet: