GV Prakash has managed to surprise his fans with his music as well as his acting chops. The composer and actor was last seen playing the lead in the Vijay directed film, Watchman. He is currently awaiting the release of three projects - namely 100% Kaadhal, Ayngaran, and Sivappu Manjal Pachai. While the first film has been announced to release on September 6, fans were shocked to find out that even Ayngaran would be releasing on September 5. Not just that, it is also being reported that Sivappu Manjal Pachai would also release on the same date! Coming back to Ayngaran, we had earlier reported that Dhanush would be releasing the trailer of the film today and he has! GVP is seen doing extreme stunts and from the looks of it, this film is a revenge, action entertainer!

Dhanush took to Twitter to release the trailer and wrote that he is happy to unveil this impressive trailer. He also wished the team of Ayngaran all the best. Replying to that, GV Prakash thanked Dhanush for his kind gesture. Now, coming to the trailer, we can’t say that it impressed us much. Although GVP looks fierce and almost like a mass-action hero, something just doesn’t fit. The starting of the trailer shows that there has been a murder and the Police are clueless about who has done it. GV is shown as a skilled mechanical engineer and he takes it upon himself to find the truth.

Check out the trailer here -

Happy to release the impressive trailer of @gvprakash starrer #ayngaran ... best wishes to the entire team. God bless https://t.co/ujTb5kAYkR — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) August 14, 2019