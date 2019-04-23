image
  3. Regional
Regional

Ayogya: Anirudh sings a number for Sam CS in the Vishal starrer

Sam C S who shot to fame with his compositions in Vikram Vedha is directing music in Ayogya and sources have shared that Anirudh, Tamil singer, has sung a number in the Vishal starrer which is bound to be the favourite for many.

