Ayogya: Anirudh sings a number for Sam CS in the Vishal starrer

The Tamil remake of the Telugu blockbuster hit Temper is titled as Ayogya featuring the tall, dark, handsome hero Vishal. Produced by Light House movie makers and distributed by Screen Scene, Ayogya is directed by Venkat Mohan, a newcomer who had trained under AR Murugadoss. Besides Vishal reprising in Tamil what Junior NTR did in Telugu, Ayogya boasts of a stellar supporting cast in the form of Parthiban, KS Ravikumar, Sachu, Vamsi Krishna, Pooja Devariya and others. Raashi Khanna who was seen in Adanga Maru is the arm candy in Ayogya.

Sam C S who shot to fame with his compositions in Vikram Vedha is directing music in this film. Sources close to the team have told us an interesting aspect regarding his music. They say, “Anirudh has sung a number in Ayogya which is bound to be the favourite for many”. Anirudh has a very unique voice and his rendition is liked by many. Meanwhile, the audio of Ayogya is said to be released in a few days from now.

Recently the team released the trailer of the film and it was well received by the audience. The film is thoroughly a commercial entertainer and the trailer also seems to reiterate this fact about it. Ayogya had multiple release dates which had been undergoing constant changes. Earlier on the film was slated to release on the 19April but it has been pushed to 10May right now. We would hope the team sticks with this date and release the film on 10May.